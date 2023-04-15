There is opposition and ruling party in football administration in Ghana – George Afriyie

Sports News of Saturday, 15 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

George Afriyie, a former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has surmised that there is a semblance of ruling party and opposition in the running of football.



“That is how I see it…,” he responded when asked by the host of a sports programme on Kumasi-based Sompa TV.



He also took a swipe at Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku, accusing him of being the very person behind the governing and opposition style of running the sport.



Asked what challenges that state of affairs has on the sport and whether he had been called an enemy, he responded: “I did not use the word (enemy), it was the FA president who said no one wins an election and works with his enemies.



“We thought there were indeed some enemies, but over time, as we are in his fourth year, the man who came to my house to ask for me to put him on an FA Committee, couldn’t reciprocate the same gesture to put me on any committee under his leadership. So clearly, I am an enemy, he added.



He denied flatly ever being offered a role by the FA stating that it was clear that the GFA did not want some of the veterans in football administration and so had cut them out and off.



