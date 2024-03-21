There is nothing friendly about a game against Ghana - Nigeria coach Finidi George

Sports News of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Nigeria's interim manager Finidi George has emphasised that the Super Eagles' game against the Black Stars of Ghana is not a friendly.



Nigeria and Ghana share a deeply rooted sporting rivalry that extends to other aspects of life.



Finidi has asserted that the friendly match scheduled for March 22, 2024, is a reignition of that rivalry and not a mere friendly match.



"They call it a friendly match but there is really nothing friendly when you play, especially Ghana."



The Black Stars will face Nigeria at the Stade de Marrakech in Morocco on Friday, March 22, 2024.



The game is the first for Finidi as Nigeria's interim coach as well as Otto Addo, who will be kicking off his second spell as Black Stars coach.



In terms of head-to-head, Ghana leads with 22 wins, while Nigeria has 11 wins.



20 of the 53 times both countries have met have resulted in draws.







