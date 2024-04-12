There is no pressure on us - Asante Kotoko assistant coach David Ocloo

Sports News of Friday, 12 April 2024

Assistant coach David Ocloo maintains that there is no pressure on the Porcupine Warriors despite their 2-1 defeat to Nsoatreman at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday evening.



The defeat marked Kotoko's fifth game without a win, having lost four and drawn one prior to their clash with Nsoatreman. However, Ocloo remains optimistic about the team's future, stating that they are still a work in progress.



"It is a work in progress. There is no pressure on us. We just have to go back and work hard and try to turn things around," he said after the game.



The loss has left Asante Kotoko in the 10th position on the league table with 33 points. They will face CAF Confederation Cup campaigners Dreams FC in their matchweek 26 clash away on April 14th.



Despite the daunting task ahead, Ocloo is confident that his team can bounce back and improve their performance in the upcoming games.



Asante Kotoko fans will be hoping for a quick turnaround in fortunes as they look to climb up the league table.