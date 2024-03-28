There is no need inviting regular players for friendlies - Dan Quaye tells Otto Addo

Sports News of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Black Stars defender Dan Quaye has raised concerns over Ghana coach Otto Addo's recent selection choices for friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda.



The games which were expected to keep the team in shape ahead of subsequent assignments saw Ghana lose 2-1 to the Super Eagles while drawing 2-2 with Uganda.



Quaye emphasised the importance of sidelining regular players during such fixtures and giving opportunities to new faces within the squad.



Quaye, who previously played for Hearts of Oak, advocated for Addo to explore beyond the established members of the Black Stars during friendlies, allowing for the assessment of players with limited or no prior experience with the national team.



"We already know some of the players in the team so I think there was no need inviting them for the international friendly games but rather new players who haven’t played before," Quaye asserted.



Meanwhile, Otto Addo's recent call-up included fresh names such as Ibrahim Osman, Ebenezer Annan, Francis Abu, and Forson Amankwah, reflecting a shift towards injecting new blood into the squad.



Ghana's performance in 2024 has been underwhelming, failing to secure a victory in six games thus far. With a crucial World Cup qualifier against Mali looming in June in Bamako, Quaye's critique underscores the urgency for strategic selection decisions aimed at revitalising the team's performance and securing positive results on the international stage.



