There is no honesty in Ghana football - TT Brothers

A former Board Member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Isaac Tetteh 'TT Brothers' says the football fraternity lacks honesty to be able to carry out its functions.



“When someone meets a friend, he frowns and wouldn’t initiate a conversation with them before because one might think you are against their plans. This brings dishonesty”, Yankah said.



"It’s true. Money is not everything. We are trying to pollute money into everything. It’s time we change and be honest in our football,” he told Asempa FM.



The seasoned football administrator reacted to a point made by Ghana FA Presidential hopeful Kojo Yankah during a phone interview with Asempa FM on Tuesday, June 6.



However, Yankah declared his intentions of vying for the President of the Ghana Football Association, saying the elections wouldn’t be about money but rather the consciences of the delegates.



The Ghana Football Association will hold its next election in October 2023 to elect a new leader.



Incumbent President Kurk Okraku is aiming for re-election with his current mandate set to expire in October.



