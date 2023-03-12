There is more to come, says Ghana and Ajax star Kudus Mohammed

Sports News of Sunday, 12 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ajax star, Mohammed Kudus believes there is more to come from him despite his blistering form this season.



The 22-year-old has been in sensational form for the Dutch giants.



Speaking about his ambitions for the season, Kudus said he hopes to win the league and cup double with Ajax, insisting he hasn’t achieved anything yet.



“The goal is to win the cup and the league and until I achieve that I haven’t done anything yet. So there is more coming. More work to be done,” he told Ajax TV.



Kudus is currently enjoying his most productive spell in front of goal after finally overcoming injury and settling at Ajax.



The young playmaker is on a rich vein of form that has seen him contribute 17 goals and four assists in all competitions this season.



He also scored two times and provided one assist for Ghana at the World Cup despite the Black Stars’ group-stage exit.



Meanwhile, Kudus’ stunning free-kick goal against Sparta Rotterdam, which he celebrated by paying tribute to the late Christian Atsu, has been adjudged as the Goal of the Month of February.



The Ghana international netted an 84th-minute free-kick to round off a comfortable 4-0 victory for Ajax against Sparta Rotterdam last month.



That stunning free-kick goal has now been adjudged as the goal of the month, with Kudus receiving his award on Tuesday.



Meanwhile, Kudus, who was Ghana best player at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has been named in Black Stars squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers against Angola later this month.