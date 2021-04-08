There is more to come from Michael Vinicius - Fabio Gama assures

Sports News of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Asante Kotoko star, Fabio Gama believes his fellow countryman, Michael Vinicius will keep getting better.



The former Fluminense FC forward scored on his debut in Asante Kotoko's 4-0 win over Bechem United at the Len Clay Stadium on Wednesday.



With only 14 minutes on the pitch, restored hope that has been lost after the departure of Asante Kotoko's gunman Kwame Opoku.



"It's very important that Vinicius scored on his debut," he said after the win.



"That will go a long way to lift his confidence in the coming games".. Gama assures when speaking with the media after the game.



"I hope he will continue from here and with the guidance of the coach, he will only get better.



"All other factors being equal, Michael Vinicius can only get better with time," he added.



Abdul Ganiu, Fabio Gama, Francis Andy Kumi were all on the scoresheet.



Vinicius joined the Ghana Premier League side on a two and half year deal.



The win has sent Kotoko to the 3rd in the league with 31 points.



Asante Kotoko will host Berekum Chelsea in the matchday 19 games at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium this weekend.