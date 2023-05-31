There is more quantity than quality in GPL - Eric Bekoe on low attendance

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 May 2023

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Eric Bekoe has blamed low quality of play as the cause of poor attendance in the Ghana Premier League in recent years.



He believes that there are more players in the league, however, a few of them have the quality to attract fans to the stadium.



"I think we lack the quality. At the moment, I think there is quantity," he said.



He backed up his statement by saying that in previous years, people would rush to the stadiums to see a particular big name.



"At first, people go to the stadium because of names, I'm going to watch Charles Taylor, I'm going to watch Eric Bekoe, I'm going to watch this or that player. Almighty Opeele was able to pull a full stadium for people to go and watch Kotoko against Tema Youth. An ordinary game. It tells you the quality is low and now we have more quantity than quality."





Eric Bekoe was commenting on a call by veteran sports journalist and politician, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong for a reduction in gate fares for Ghana Premier League matches.



The former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party argued that the cost of the matchday tickets has become a disincentive for football fans who are already grappling with economic difficulties.





