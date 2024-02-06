There is a lot of rot at the NSA - Samuel Atta Mills

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

The Vice Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Samuel Atta Mills, has criticized the management of the National Sports Authority (NSA), labelling it as a rotten institution.



Samuel Atta Mills made the statement when Professor Peter Twumasi, the Director-General of the NSA and the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, appeared before the PAC on Monday, February 5.



Speaking during the meeting, he highlighted specific instances of financial mismanagement which explained his decision to label the NSA as poorly managed.



Atta Mills revealed that the regional head of the NSA wrote off these debts without proper authorization.



"National Sports Authority, there is a lot of rot over there," he said.



"Vodafone Ghana owed you GHS 18,900.00 and the CCMI; they owed you GHS 2,250.00 and you sat down for this regional head to write it off without permission."



As part of punishment for the financial inadequacies at NSA, the chairman of PAC, James Klutse Avedzi ordered the arrest of the Northern Regional Director of NSA for allegedly squandering GH¢160,000 internally generated funds.



The Northern Regional NSA boss is alleged to have squandered advertisement funds meant to be transferred into the designated Consolidated Fund Transit account of the Authority.



