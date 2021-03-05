Sports News of Friday, 5 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

There is Ronaldo and Messi but my dad is my idol - Joselpho Barnes

Black Satellites forward, Joselpho Barnes

Black Satellites forward Joselpho Barnes insists his father is his role model and idol in football.



The Germany-born forward looks up to his dad, Sebastien Barnes- a former Ghana international- as he pursues success in his chosen career.



Many players at his age choose either Ronaldo or Messi, the two most successful footballers in the world as their role models, but Joselpho aspires to be like his father.



“As a child, my dad would take me to his games and I would watch him play and that excited me a lot. He would also take me to the field and show me some new skills and try to teach me some things and that influenced me a lot,” he told CAF online.



“Even today, he has a very big influence on me. He watches me in games and then in the evening, he would tell me what I did wrong and how I could do things better and also congratulate me if I did something nice or scored a good goal. Without my dad, I could not be here today,” he added.



“He is my hero and even today when he goes out to play with his friends, I am always excited to watch him. People have idols like Cristiano or Messi but for me, my dad is my role model and my idol,” further stated the forward.



Joselpho is currently with the Black Satellites team at the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania and could win the tournament if they beat Uganda on Saturday.