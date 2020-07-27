Sports News of Monday, 27 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

There has been a contact with Wikki Tourists FC but no offer yet - Fatau Dauda

Fatau Dauda, goalkeeper

Experienced goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has confirmed Nigerian side Wikki Tourists FC have contacted him over a possible move ahead of season.



Dauda who currently plays for Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities FC is wanted by Wikki Tourists new coach Usman Abdallah.



Abdallah worked with the former Black Stars goalkeeper during his days at giants Enyimba International FC.



"Their new coach is my former coach in Enyimba FC," Dauda told GHANAsoccernet.com



"He spoke to me sometime ago about him joining Wikki Tourists so he will love to work with me there."



Even though there has been a contact over a possible transfer, Dauda indicated there has been no offer from the Nigerian top-flight side and also revealed he has a month left on his contract.



"But there is no offer yet and I still have a month contract left with Legon Cities FC."





