There are attempts to sabotage Dede Ayew in Black Stars - Dan Kwaku Yeboah alleges

Ghanaian sports journalist Kwaku Yeboah has alleged that there are attempts by some people within the hierarchy of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to sabotage Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew.



According to the spokesperson of the GFA Normalization Committee, the attempts to sabotage Andre were brought to light when his name was removed from the team sheet for Ghana's AFCON qualifier against Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday, March 23, 2023.



Kwaku Yeboah claimed that Chris Hughton included Andre Ayew's name in the team sheet despite dropping him from the starting eleven but was removed after the coach had submitted his team list.



"Kwami, there are attempts to sabotage him (Andre Ayew) to some extent. Kwami have you asked yourself why a coach will ask a player to warm up if he did not include him in his team sheet for the match day?"



"The coach will do his lineup plus and substitution and submit it to the team manager. So how Andre Ayew's name got missing from the team sheet is still a mystery," Dan Kwaku Yeboah said on Peace FM's Kokrokoo show, monitored by GhanaWeb Sports.



Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew is yet to play in the team under the tenure of new coach Chris Hughton after not being used in 2023 AFCON qualifier in Kumasi and pulling out of the second leg in Luanda through injury.



The Black Stars won 1-0 in Kumasi and drew 1-1 with Angola in Luanda to move to the top of Group F table in the qualifiers.



