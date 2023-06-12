There are a lot of quality players in the Ghana Premier League – Chris Hughton

Sports News of Monday, 12 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The head coach of the Black Stars, Chris Hughton has pledged to continue monitoring players in the Ghanaian local league.



The gaffer since his appointment as head coach of the senior national team of Ghana has been watching a lot of the Premier League games.



Speaking to Asempa FM in an interview, Coach Chris Hughton confirmed that he has identified a lot of good players in the local league.



According to him, there are a lot of quality players in the league and he will continue monitoring to give some of them the opportunity to play in the Black Stars.



“It is my role to assess and find out those who can have the opportunity. That opportunity might come because it’s a starting opportunity or maybe that opportunity will come because somebody who is starting is not available. I will continue to pay attention to the league here and yes there are quality players here. This is for sure,” Chris Hughton said.



Coach Chris Hughton last month named a 24-man squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualification match against Madagascar.



Although he had watched a number Ghana Premier League games, he did not include any local player in his squad.