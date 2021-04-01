There are a lot of offers for Abdul Fatawu - Haruna Idrissu

Sports News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Minority leader in Parliament and owner of Division one league side Steadfast FC, Hon. Haruna Idrissu says there are multiple clubs from outside the country that are queuing to sign talented 17-year-old midfielder Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.



The Steadfast FC midfielder emerged as the player of the tournament at the 2021 U-20 AFCON in Mauritania.



He was outstanding at the tournament churning out impressive performances at the tournament earning a place in the Black Stars B friendly match against Uzbekistan and scoring Ghana's only goal.



"We’ve had some offers from some major football clubs internationally. We are looking for some offers from Austria, Geneva, Italy and from Qatar," Mr Iddrisu told Joy Sports.



"We are weighing what gives him the best opportunity and the club, the best returns tomorrow. More importantly, he has the opportunity to play and contribute to Ghana achieving some soccer laurels in terms of bringing gold to Ghana."



The talented youngster is described by the legislature as a 'jewel' of Tamale, Steadfast and his personally.



"Issahaku Abdul-Fatawu, our newest jewel, is the idol of Tamale, Steadfast FC and my personal jewel of football that I trust he’ll bring us smiles, honour to himself and the country," he added.



