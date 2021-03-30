'Their kick is even different' - Danlad on training with Ayews, Partey, others

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad has waxed lyrical about the professionalism and qualities of the foreign contingent in the senior national team.



The Asante Kotoko goalkeeper who made his debut appearance in the Black Stars camp has stated that he was impressed with the level of professionalism by the Black Stars players who ply their trade abroad.



The U-20 Africa best goalkeeper trained with the likes of Mubarak Wakaso, Jordan Ayew, Andre Dede Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, and Arsenal ace Thomas Partey in his two-weeks stay with the senior national team side.



However, he stated that his comments are not to downplay the qualities of the local players he met at the Black Stars camp.



"They have the technique and I'm not saying that the local players don't have the techniques but you could clearly see the difference. It was a good feeling to train with these stars that I have been seeing on TV."



"I have learnt a lot from them, how they kick and different could tell you how serious they are with their profession," he told Richmond K Entsie in an interview on Original 91.9 FM.