The win over Accra Lions is a ‘sweet revenge’ – Olympics coach Annor Walker insists

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Great Olympics head coach, Annor Walker was a happy man on Monday after guiding the side to hammer Accra Lions 3-0 in the Ghana Premier League.



The two capital-based clubs locked horns at the Accra Sports Stadium today in a Week 5 encounter of the new league season.



Following a very impressive start to the game, Olympics scored three times in the first half to cruise to a big win at the end of the 90 minutes.



Speaking to StarTimes after the game, Coach Annor Walker praised his players, insisting that this win was a sweet revenge for the 3-0 Accra Lions beat Great Olympics last season.



“It’s a big revenge for me and Accra Great Olympics because I Accra Lions beat Great Olympics 3-0 here last year. So when I heard about it I said no we have to revenge. And with the help of the players we have succeeded in making that revenge,” Coach Annor Walker said.



This season, Great Olympics have started very well and are currently without a defeat.



The team is also yet to concede a goal.