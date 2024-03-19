The vtal missing link in Ghana football development could be the Right to Dream Academy DNA

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: Yaw Ampofo Ankrah

It is a well-documented fact and one worthy of discussion that seven players who have graduated from the Right to Dream Academy, represented their countries at the last FIFA World Cup Finals in Qatar.



If we have not already, it is never too late for Ghana football stakeholders to begin having a serious conversation about the model of Right to Dream.



The clear and obvious successes of Africa's most progressive football institution over the past decade were not borne out of miracles nor can Right to Dream be described as an overnight success story.



The footsteps of the academy began in West Africa where the first and original academy site is situated in the Ghanaian town of Akosombo - less than two hours drive from the capital Accra.



From 1999, the academy continued to produce talents, while growing at a steady and consistent pace. This was followed by an audacious move into Denmark in 2019 and then in 2023, Egypt became the third territory for the Right to Dream expansion.



The vision of Welshman Tom Vernon, who relocated to Ghana from the UK with his fiance almost twenty-five years ago, has transcended from West and North Africa to Europe and now to San Diego in North America.



At the World Cup in Qatar, four of the academy graduates made the Danish national team while three others including Ajax star Mohammed Kudus made the Black Stars squad.



Ghana was represented by Kamaldeen Sulemana, who at the time, was playing in France with Stade Rennais before his big move to Southampton in the English Premier League.



Similarly, Ajax crowd favourite Mohammed Kudus was a target of several big clubs before finally settling on West Ham in England.



Kamal Sowah of Club of Club Brugge of whom great things are also expected is another budding star who made the final squad of Ghana for the World Cup.



Kudus and Sowah were part of the class of 2000 while Sulemana was part of the 2002 year group.



Meanwhile, Denmark was represented by Mikkel Damsgaard, Mathias Jensen, Victor Nelsson and Andreas Skov Olsen. Damsgaard was part of Kudus' year group and played with the Ghanaian at FC Nordsjaelland. The attacker is currently in the EPL with Brentford.



Jensen is a member of the 1996 year group while Nelsson and Skov Olsen were part of the 1998 and 1999 year groups respectively.



In addition to the Ghanaian trio already mentioned, the academy has also produced some of the finest talents for the Black Stars over the past decade including Abdul Majeed Waris and David Accam.



Afcon 2023 winner and Best Young Player Simon Adingra is a product of the academy. He was also voted as man of the match in the final against Nigeria.



In March 2024, both Ghana and Ivory Coast invited Mohammed Baba Diomande to play for their respective national teams.



The 23-year-old was born in the Ivorian town of Yopougon but is eligible to play for the Black Stars thanks to his mother's Ghanaian roots.



Meanwhile, the latest Right to Dream project is far advanced in San Diego, North America and located on Sycuan tribal land in El Cajon.



In line with the vision of the founder Tom Vernon, the academy will continue to provide top-tier education and world-class soccer training to students aged 11-18.



In a powerful speech at the launch of the academy in November 2023, billionaire business tycoon Mohamed Mansour, who is the owner and Chairman of San Diego MLS, spoke these words: “From the moment we first became involved in the San Diego MLS project, we have made a commitment to the people of San Diego: that we would bring the world-leading Right to Dream academy model to this great city and county. Today we make good on that commitment.”