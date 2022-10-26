The untold story of how Nigeria goalie Okala slapped Black Stars player for scoring against him in 1975

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Many players are vulnerable to their emotions and as such engage in some unprofessional acts on the pitch during matches.



Misconduct by players on the pitch is part of the game since human beings are the main architect but it rarely happens. Although, they are severe punishments such as red cards and a possible ban for bizarre conduct like, headbutting, slapping, spitting on a player, and others, some players let their emotions get the better of them in some situations.



While some have understandable reasons for their misconduct, others do the unexpected for some strange reasons.



In 1975, when Ghana hosted Nigeria in a friendly, legendary Nigerian goalkeeper, Emmanuel Okala slapped former Black Stars player, Kwesi Owusu.



According to ex-Ghana goalie Joe Carr, Okala's slap was because Owusu's goal was the winner for Ghana.



Joe Carr narrated how the Owusu-Okala slap came about.



"When we played against them in Ghana, we beat them 2-1. Their goalkeeper (Emmanuel) Okala slapped Kwesi Owusu because Owusu had scored a very painful goal against him. For somebody as giant as Kwesi Owusu and he did not respond, he was awarded for that. Even as giant as he is and playing at home, he even gave him(okala) a salute."



Carr concluded that the players teased Owusu for not giving Okala a taste of his own medicine.



"We teased him that 'a man like you, your peer has slapped you couldn't react'."







