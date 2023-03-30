The untold story of how Abedi Pele earned first Black Stars call-up

Sports News of Thursday, 30 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian football legend, Abedi Ayew ‘Pele’ has shared a untold story of how he got his maiden call-up into Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars.



As a budding talent, Abedi Pele had the world at his feet as he showcased his immense talent during inter-school tournaments.



It was during one of the inter-school tournaments that Abedi Pele shot to fame due to his prowess on the pitch.



Abedi Pele who was by then with Real Tamale United in the Ghana Academicals became the toast of many as he the thrilled spectators and was adjudged the best young player.



“I was in Ghana Academicals and we played inter-schools and I was so good that I think I won the Best player of the Tournament,” he said.



He added, “a week later they took me to Academicals camp somewhere in Madina but I was just a little boy.”



Recounting how he got called up to the national team, Abedi stated that soon after hitting the spotlight, the technical team of the Black Stars visited his team to enquire about his availability.



According to him, he was ecstatic when his coaches at RTU informed him about his invitation to the Black Stars.



“I was in camp for a week, later we saw Osman Dodoo and three other men coming to see the technical men of Academicals. After they met they sent for me and they said they want you to go and join the Black Stars. I was so happy I was jumping and just couldn’t believe it,” Abedi Pele stated.



Abedi Pele made his Black Stars debut in 1982 and went ahead to win the 1982 AFCON in his debut tournament.



The three-time African Best Player of the Year also won the UEFA Champions League with Olympic Marseille.



JNA/KPE