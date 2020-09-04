Sports News of Friday, 4 September 2020

The unbreakable bond between GFA President Okraku and 'Chief of Staff' Michael Osekre

GFA President, Kurt Okraku and Chief of Staff Michael Osekre

There is a lot to pick out as ties that bind Vision FC President Michael Osekre and Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku in what is a strong union between two men who share an unbridled love for football.



For starters, both men own teams competing at various levels in Ghanaian football circles but with a touch of what modern clubs should look like.



Vision and Dreams FC have an extensive reach that tabs some of the brightest talents in the sport and channel them through the right balance between preparation, coaching and direction on top of fine tuning skills to protégés en route to professional ranks in Ghana and beyond the West African country’s shores.



Dreams FC has over the years included an official club mascot, a well thought out plan on social media engagement and proper marketing initiatives to boost the club.



In recent weeks, the club has grabbed the headlines after pulling out the stops to nab highly rated striker Joseph Esso from African powerhouse Accra Hearts of Oak in a rare move for a household name in the football circles.



Vision FC has adopted a low key but similar approach with an emphasis on youth development that stays true to the team’s tradition. One of such moves on giving youngsters the platform to enhance their growth is forming a close alliance with Denmark based club FC Midtjylland since 2017.



It is quite regular to see President Okraku in the company of accomplished businessman irrespective of the nature of the meet.



Spirituality has been a major highlight in President Okraku’s brief time in office and touching on the theme, it is clear the closeness of the aforementioned duo is akin to the strong friendship David and Jonathan shared.



While David ascension to the throne came in the absence of Jonathan (who died in battle), Osekre and Okraku are alive and stronger than ever in light of recent news from Switzerland.



The long awaited Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) ruling that had the GFA win an appeal case filed by Wilfred Osei Kwaku cleared any doubt about the 2019 Elections that made Kurt Okraku President of Ghana Football.



However, the ruling has been made and the GFA’s stance via the Normalization Committee was rendered valid but the long wait frustrated many and got others to even jump into conclusion and make unfounded pronouncements.



Again the loyalty of Osekre and his President friend were tested and again both came out victorious and together.



Consistency is not perfection; it is simply refusing to give up the saying goes and by not giving up on Ghana football, its talent, hope for a great return to the pinnacle of continental football at the national and club levels despite the arduous challenges that lay ahead and not giving up on each other, GFA President Okraku and Michael Osekre have shown what consistent display of loyalty can yield for the nation’s biggest sport.

