Sports News of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The three reasons behind Kotoko’s CAF Champions League mission

Kotoko will compete in the CAF Champions League

Against the views of certain persons close the club, Kumasi Asante Kotoko are going to compete in the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League.



The club is representing Ghana in the continent’s elite football competition.



Some people have posited that instead of embarking on an assignment which they are unlikely to win, Kotoko should rather focus on building a team for next year’s competition.



But Moses Antwi Benefo, the head of Kotoko’s Communication Committee has come out to explain why the club has decided to participate in the CAF Champions League.



He detailed on Asempa FM that Kotoko’s CAF mission is anchored on three principles which are ‘economic, sporting and nationalization’.



On the economic reasons, PJ Mozee says Kotoko want to use the platform to market the club as well as their players.



The sports reasons are based on their desire to rub shoulders with the continent’s best team and prove why Kotoko should be regarded as a genuine title favourite.



He says the experience will prove crucial for their future outings in the competitions.



Ghana used to have two slots in the CAF Champions League but was reduced to one due to the non-performance of Ghanaian teams over the year.



Kotoko says they are going to Africa to win the trophy as well as the lost slot in the CAF Champions League.



“Kotoko are embarking on this Africa assignment for three broad thematic areas. One is sporting, the other is a sense of nationalism and economic reasons. If you are going to Africa and you are ill-prepared then it makes no sense going. The management team has sent a plan to the board and it has been okayed by the board”.



“We need quality players to compete in Africa. If we don’t bring players from other African countries, we can assemble from the best of players from Ghana. We believe that we can go there and do well”, PJ said.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat to us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.