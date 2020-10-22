Sports News of Thursday, 22 October 2020

The system was the same after Kudus' injury - Ajax coach Ten Hag

Ajax head coach, Eric Ten Hag, has revealed that he did not make a system change after the unfortunate injury of Mohammed Kudus against Liverpool.



Kudus was named in the starting lineup against Liverpool in the Champions League and was expected to take the competition by storm.



However, he had to come off inside 10 minutes due to a knee injury.



When Tag was asked about how he moved on from the 20-year-old's injury, he said that the introduction of his substitute, Quincy Promes, maintained the system.



"Of course we were able to absorb that," he analyzed at Ziggo Sport.



“We were able to switch easily by bringing in Quincy Promes. The system remained the same. You saw that. ”



Kudus has been ruled out for several months.

