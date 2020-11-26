You are here: HomeSports2020 11 26Article 1119158

Sports News of Thursday, 26 November 2020

The success of Hearts of Oak comes first - Patrick Razak

Accra Hearts of Oak winger, Patrick Razak, has said that he prefers team success to personal achievement as he eyes a good performance for the Phobians in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League campaign.

The rainbow boys opened their GPL account with a 2-2 draw against Ashantigold on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

Kojo Obeng Jnr and Hans Kwofie scored a brace each for Accra Hearts of Oak and Ashantigold at the Accra Sports Stadium to share the spoils in a matchday two fixture.

Razak who marked his return to the club with a Man of the Match award is prioritizing team success over individual glory.

“It’s the team first before individual glories, so with my colleagues, I think we are going to gather ourselves and put up a good performance this season for Accra Hearts of Oak,” Patrick Razak revealed.

Accra Hearts of Oak will next play Inter Allies on Match Week 3 of the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium.

