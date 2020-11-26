The success of Hearts of Oak comes first - Patrick Razak

Sports News of Thursday, 26 November 2020

Accra Hearts of Oak winger, Patrick Razak, has said that he prefers team success to personal achievement as he eyes a good performance for the Phobians in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League campaign.



The rainbow boys opened their GPL account with a 2-2 draw against Ashantigold on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.



Kojo Obeng Jnr and Hans Kwofie scored a brace each for Accra Hearts of Oak and Ashantigold at the Accra Sports Stadium to share the spoils in a matchday two fixture.



Razak who marked his return to the club with a Man of the Match award is prioritizing team success over individual glory.



“It’s the team first before individual glories, so with my colleagues, I think we are going to gather ourselves and put up a good performance this season for Accra Hearts of Oak,” Patrick Razak revealed.



Accra Hearts of Oak will next play Inter Allies on Match Week 3 of the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium.

