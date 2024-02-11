The 'strange' reason why Arsenal Fan TV deleted their interview with Gabby Otchere-Darko

Sports News of Sunday, 11 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As part of their visit to Ghana, Arsenal Fan TV conducted an interview with Ghanaian lawyer and lifelong Arsenal supporter, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko and musician, Stonebwoy.



Robbie of AFTV conducted the interview with Gabby Otchere Darko who provided an update on Thomas Partey’s injury situation and promised that the midfielder will be back soon.



After discovering that Gabby Otchere-Darko was Partey’s defence lawyer, some Arsenal fans hit out at the AFTV channel for interviewing the lawyer of a player who they alleged is under some investigation.



According to them, the player has been under investigation over some allegations and therefore it is not right for AFTV, which seeks to give the fans a platform to air their views, to give a platform for the lawyer of the said player.



Entertainment journalist, Olele Salvador provided clarification on the matter stating that the AFTV channelled was compelled by fans of Arsenal to delete the video after they flooded the comment section of the video on YouTube.



“@DTSIntel reveal that a YouTube interview conducted by Robbie Lyle of Arsenal Fan TV (AFTV) with Gabby Otchere Darko, allegedly Thomas Partey’s lawyer, and a conversation with Stonebwoy, has been removed by the channel due to severe backlash from some sections of the Arsenal FC fanbase.



“Some fans called for the cancellation of the YouTube channel due to connections with rape allegations against the Ghanaian and Premier League midfielder.



“Initially, a thumbnail used for the video was changed, but it failed to alleviate the pressure, leading to the video being taken down.”



Gabby Otchere-Darko revealed in 2023 that he is the legal representative of Arsenal and Ghanaian football star, Thomas Partey.



Gabby, who is a staunch Arsenal fan, has been spotted many times with the player both in Ghana and London and has also been captured a couple of times at the Emirates Stadium.



Speaking with Asempa FM in March 2023, on how foreign clubs generate funds from their own players, Gabby confirmed that Partey is his client and that he has the benefit of watching games at the Emirates for free using the player's box in the stands.



"If you go to Emirates, which is my number one stadium and probably I'd add Kumasi Sports Stadium- Baba Yara. The players, who are paid 100,000 pounds and whatnot, buy boxes. If I visit Emirate, Thomas Partey is my client; I'm his lawyer, so I sit at his box for free," he said.



Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko is a renowned solicitor and barrister trained in the UK.



As an Investment lawyer and Consultant, he has worked for over three decades in Europe and Africa.



He has a strong interest in politics, particularly African politics, earning the tag of Political Risk Analyst in Africa.



