You are here: HomeSports2023 07 11Article 1801862

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The story of how Thierry Henry 'blew away' Owusu-Abeyie, other Arsenal players in 100m race

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Abeyie is a product of the Arsenal academy Abeyie is a product of the Arsenal academy

In his brief spell with the Black Stars which saw him cap 17 times and score just two goals, Quincy Owusu-Abeyie was famed for his blistering pace and considerable level of trickery, dribbles, and showboating.

From the Arsenal academy where Abeyie’s talent was honed, his pace was often mentioned by coaches and scouts as the biggest in his skillset.

Blessed with this outstanding speed, Owusu-Abeyie, according to former Arsenal player Mark Howard once attempted a race with the legendary Arsenal player Thierry Henry.

On the Cycling GK podcast hosted by former English goalkeeper, Ben Foster, Mark Howard recounted how Owusu Abeyie, Gael Clichy, and other speedsters in the Arsenal team took on Henry in a race.

Per his narrative, halfway into the race, Thierry Henry who had opened a huge gap between himself and the rest stopped to tell the youngsters not to take him because he is out of their league.

“He is the nicest guy in the world and will look after everyone like they were his kids. We had some fast lads in training. The likes of Gael Clichy, Quincy Owusu-Abeyie, and the likes were very rapid. Thierry was obviously the fastest by a mile and one day they decided to have a race. By the halfway line, Thierry ran back and breezed it off, mate.

“You’ve never seen some pace like that in your life. He just blew them apart. He was a joke and he was the nicest guy you’d meet,” he said.

Quincy Owusu-Abeyie played for Arsenal between 2003 and 2006, having come from the Gunners’ highly respected Hale End academy.

From Arsenal, he moved to Spartak Moscow where he lasted four years before joining Celta Vigo in 2010.



KPE

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment

Newsleading news icon

The group believe Dr Dampare is a threat to the NPP's 'Breaking The 8' agenda

Secret recording exposes plot by NPP guru, senior police officials to remove Dampare from office ahead of 2024 election

Businessleading business icon

File photo

Joint BNI, GRA operation uncovers GH¢500 million tax fraud

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Renowned media personality Kwame Sefa Kayi

Stop everything and be a good boy - Kwame Sefa Kayi tells Sarkodie

Africaleading africa news icon

LGBTQ flag | File photo

African Union must adopt a common position on LGBTQ+ activities – Industrialist

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Electronic Democracy

The rise of digital democracy: How technology is transforming political engagement