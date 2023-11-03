The story of how Mario Balotelli nearly burnt down his mansion with firecrackers

Sports News of Friday, 3 November 2023

The story of Mario Balotelli nearly burning down his Cheshire mansion in 2013 through the lightning of firecrackers has been brought back by ex-Manchester City teammate Micah Richards.



On Saturday, October 23, 2011, firefighters in Greater Manchester were alerted to a fire breakout at a house in the Mottram St Andrew, Cheshire vicinity.



According to reports, the burning of the house was triggered by £200 worth of combination firework which was shot off several rounds in Balotelli’s bathroom.



According to reports from the Guardian and Daily Mail, Balotelli was partying with some friends on the eve of their game against Manchester United in the 2011/2012 season where they won 6-1 with Balotelli scoring twice.



A police spokesman said: "At just before 1 am on Saturday, we were called to a report of a house fire at a residential home in Mottram St Andrew. Police provided assistance to the Cheshire fire and Rescue service, as well as ensuring residents were accounted for and there was no danger to surrounding properties. At this time, the cause of the fire is being examined by fire investigators and the police. However, it is not thought to be suspicious."



A statement from the fire service said: "Four breathing apparatus and two hose-reel water jets were used to deal with the fire and a large fan was used to clear the smoke from the property. Crews managed to put out the fire within half an hour of arriving but remained at the scene until 2.45 am to prevent any possible flare-ups. Smoke alarms were fitted at the property and the occupiers were able to get out unharmed. The fire was caused by a firework."



Micah Richard brought back the story while detailing how Balotelli nearly orchestrated a similar act in his house.



“The story you guys know is the one about how he set off fireworks in his home and there must be 20,000 pounds worth of damages in the house. What people don’t know is that he came to my house a couple of weeks later and tried to set off fireworks in my house.



“He was chasing me around my kitchen with fireworks and I was like, dude are you okay? You just set off fireworks in your house and nearly burnt it down and you want to do the same in my house. Are you normal? But he was just there laughing at me like it was normal.



Micah Richard also spoke fondly of Balotelli and disclosed how much affection and admiration he has for his former teammate.



“I love him with all the madness. He’s just a great guy underneath and you cant do anything but love him.



Micah Richard and Mario Balotelli both played for Manchester City and multiple titles with the club.





