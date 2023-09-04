The story of Ex-Ghanaian international forward Thomas Boakye who is now a pastor in Germany

Sports News of Monday, 4 September 2023

In the late 80s and early ’90s, Asante Kotoko was a force to reckon with in the Ghana Premier League when the Porcupine Warriors had the deadly pair of Thomas Boakye ‘Zion Train’ and Joe Debrah ‘Afriki Joe’.



Thomas Boakye is blessed with tremendous speed and goal-scoring prowess which saw him win the top scorer award in the 1990/91 Ghana Division One League.



Born on September 27, 1970, Boakye was born and bred in Kwadaso, Kumasi. He started his career with colt’s side Gihoc Stars before moving to Neoplan Stars and later to Cornerstone and ended up at Asante Kotoko in the late 1980’s where he played for the Porcupine Warriors until the 1990s before departing the shores of Ghana for Germany for greener pastures.



Boakye first played for German lower-tier side FC Remscheid in 1993, before crossing paths to Oberliga Rheinland‑Pfalz/Saar, then NOFV-Oberliga Mitte, and finally Hallescher FC where he finally retired in 1998.



After football, the former Asante Kotoko forward is now an ordained preacher of the gospel with the name Reverend Thomas Boakye where he serves as the head pastor of Christian Church Outreach Ministry (CCOM), in Mainz, Germany.



Narrating his journey to Dan Kwaku Yeboah, Boakye, 50, described his path as a revelation from God when he was still playing for Asante Kotoko.



According to him, he was introduced to God through his Asante Kotoko colleague and teammate Aboakye Dacosta.



“Whenever we were together, Aboagye Dacosta would always preach the word to us in camp, before and after games but we always made a mockery of him and never treated his words very important. One he told me that, Boakye, you will be a Man of God and preach the word. After he said that, I gave it a second thought and after football when I finally settled in Germany, his prophesy finally manifested”



"I was surprised because whatever God has said will surely come to pass and it was there, that I met my phone who was also a staunch Christian who ushered me to full-time Christianity. God being so good, I started the church and rose through the ranks to become an elder through my God-father who nurtured and trained me until I was finally ordained as a Reverend”, he added.



Boakye played for all the youth national teams (U17,20 and 23) before joining the Black Stars where he was named the West African Best Player in a four-nation tournament in Liberia in 1993.



Currently based in Mainz, Germany, Reverend Thomas Aboakye is married with kids.





