Sports News of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The standard of Ghana Premier League has not fallen - Laryea Kingston

Former Black Stars midfielder, Laryea Kingston

Former Black Stars midfielder, Laryea Kingston has refuted claims that the standard of the Ghana Premier League and other local competitions have fallen.



Some Ghanaians over the years have said that their sudden love for foreign football to the neglect of the local league competitions is because the local leagues are not competitive.



But according to Laryea Kingston who featured for both Accra Hearts of Oak and Accra Great Olympics, he has been impressed with the standard of play in the ongoing season.



He told Koforidua-based Bryt FM in an interview that the standard of the league has improved tremendously hence people cannot continue to tag the league as a sub-standard one.



“Previously, people claimed the standard of the domestic league has dropped but for me, I have watched about three games in the ongoing season and I think there has been an improvement.”



“If I say the league has improved, first of all, let me give credit to the FA because of the hype they’ve put in the league. I think the advertisement of our league is amazing, so I will commend them for that.”



“I have watched Dwarfs play and some of the teams, trust me I can see a lot of patterns in the game now. Ghanaian players are doing well in terms of their build-up, breakthroughs, and style of play.”



He also said the tactical prowess of the respective coaches has improved in the ongoing season.



“From the technical point of view, I think coaches have also improved but there is more room for improvement and I believe if we educate our coaches well it will reflect in our game” Laryea Kingston concluded.