The signing FC St. Gallen still considered as huge bargain - Lawrence Ati-Zigi

FC St. Gallen are still in a state of shock for pulling off one of the greatest shrewd purchases in world football with the signing of goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi.



Ati-Zigi has been a revelation since joining the Swiss Super League outfit from Sochaux during the January transfer market.



FC St. Gallen forked out a little less than CHF100,000 to acquire the agile custodian from the French Ligue 2 side.



The hierarchy at FC St. Gallen were sceptical about the Ghanaian acquisition due to doubts over his ability to adequately replace the first-choice goalkeeper Dejan Stojanovic who was edging closer to a move to English Championship club Middlesbrough.



Ati-Zigi has however paid the fee with bumper interest as his value on the transfer market has shot up to CHF1.5 million following his impressive performances.



The goalkeeper’s legend at the Kybun Park continues to grow after last weekend’s distinctive display in the goalless draw against Young Boys where he was named Man-of-the-Match.



Despite the whirlwind of attack by Young Boys, Ati-Zigi kept a cool head.



If he hadn't reacted three times as fast as lightning before the break, the hope of winning points would have burst early.



It was not Ati-Zigi's first strong outing this season as he had already displayed his agility in the 2-2 stalemate with FC Luzern on Matchday 4 of the season.



He intervened three times brilliantly in the final phase to earn a point for his side.



The Ghanaian’s spectacular performances has seen him compared to club great, Jörg Stiel.



People at the club could not help but marvel at the rapid rise of the former Red Bull Salzburg goalkeeper after his latest catchy display.



"Everyone likes it, coach Peter Zeidler said after signing the goalkeeper in January.



And sports director Alain Sutter: "He's a spectacular goalie." Zeidler had drawn Sutter's attention to Zigi, the German is considered a supporter of the goalkeeper.



Zeidler said on Sunday: "I hope he stays with us longer."



Ati-Zigi is currently in the camp of the Black Stars ahead of Ghana’s 2020/21 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) double header against Sudan.



His contract with FC St. Gallen runs until summer 2023.

