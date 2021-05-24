The season is not yet over for Asante Kotoko - Mariano Baretto

Sports News of Monday, 24 May 2021
• Asante Kotoko coach, Mariano Barretto says the league is far from over
• Asante Kotoko’s last game against WAFA ended in a 1-1 draw
• Kotoko will face Aduana Stars on matchday 27 in Dormaa
Asante Kotoko coach, Mariano Barretto, has that they are still in a good position to win the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.
Asante Kotoko, who are the record holders of the Ghana Premier League with 24 tittles surrendered their first-placed position to their rivals Accra Hearts of Oak following their 1-1 drawn game against WAFA.
Accra Hearts of Oak are level on points with Asante Kotoko but occupies the first position on the league table with a goal difference following their 1-0 victory over Eleven Wonders in Techiman on Friday, May 21, 2021.
Speaking at the post-match conference, the Portuguese trainer called for calm as it is just a goal difference separating them and their rivals Accra Hearts of Oak with ten games to end the season.
“We have the same points with Hearts. It will be a long journey; we have eight matches."
“And we have to learn with what happens and try to prepare for the next match," he added.