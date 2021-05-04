The season is not over for Legon Cities - Asamoah Gyan on relegation battle

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Legon Cities forward Asamoah Gyan has said that they will keep fighting till the end of the season as they battle relegation.



The Royals have dropped to the 16th position after their 1-0 defeat to Asante Kotoko on matchday 22 of the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Accra-based club needs about 15 points to escape relegation in the ongoing season with 14 games to end the season.



Asamoah Gyan who came in as a substitute in their defeat to Asante Kotoko has assured the fans that they will keep fighting till the end of the season.



“Any team that faces us will attest to the fact that we are a tough side. Also, we perform well against the big teams, so what we (should) focus on is there are some points we shouldn’t lose. So, we will fight till the end in the 12 remaining matches,” he said after the game.



“Our fate is not sealed yet, although we are not in a favourable position, we will fight to the end,” Gyan added.



Legon Cities will next play away to Ebusua Dwarfs on matchday 23.