The scan result wasn’t the best news - Felix Annan to Kotoko fans

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Felix Annan, has sent a message to the entire Porcupine family after undergoing a scan on his knee injury.



Felix Annan who is also the captain of Asante Kotoko underwent a scan on Monday, November 23 to check the extent of his knee injury.



The goalkeeper was substituted in Asante Kotoko's 1-1 drawn game against Berekum Chelsea at the Berekum Golden City Park on matchday two of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League after falling from a jump.



Felix took to Twitter to announce his scan result to Asante Kotoko fans and the entire football community.



"Scan Results On My Thigh Injury Wasn’t The Best News, But It’s Part Of Football. Time To Focus On My Recovery. Thank You All For Ur Well Wishes. Much Respect & Love."



"I’m A Warrior. I’m A Fighter & I’m A Believer .#Will Be Back Strong & Better."



Asante Kotoko will journey to Mauritania for their CAF Champions League clash against FC Nouadhibou without their captain, Felix Annan.





