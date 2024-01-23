The ‘roadside’ fight that delayed Freezy Macbones’ journey to UK on his first travel

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 January 2024

Life was hard living in Breman, a suburb of Kumasi back in the day, and his desire to travel outside Ghana soared, triggering arrangements for a UK visa.



It was his first time in the nation’s capital, Accra, and two weeks after the interview, Freezy Macbones received the good news; his visa had been approved.



But while he prepared for his journey, there was a setback, he said in his interview on The Delay Show. He encountered some people who fought him and in the process of defending himself, he hit one of them who consequently collapsed.



“I went to visit my brother and his children," he recalled. "I brought my beach bike along, navigating a rough road to get there. On my way back, I unintentionally splattered mud on a car when my bike hit a dusty spot. The owners followed me—three boys and one girl. A scuffle ensued; I ended up striking one of the guys, causing him to faint. It took him two weeks to recover.



"I found myself arrested during this turmoil, unaware that my visa had been ready. I had a six-month visa, but by the time we resolved the issue with the help of Asokorehemaa, two months had already slipped away.



Thankfully, he was able to afford tickets. But considering he had not traveled in an areophane before, Macbones said he decided to come to Accra with one to have that experience before the long journey ahead. As he shared his experience, he recalled life in UK.



He said: “I had a very big jacket; I don’t know how they made it but it seems it was made out of the skin of an animal. It was summer but I didn’t know. It was until I got to London that I noticed I was the odd one out. Everybody was looking at me and I didn’t know why. I wasn’t bothered too. I was only focused on succeeding in life.”



He recounted how he had to navigate the intricacies of life outside Ghana including being a cleaner to survive as the person he thought he would meet was not available. According to him, his vision was to be in the army but after an unsuccessful attempt, he later settled on being a boxer.



Freezy Macbones, known privately as Seth Gyimah, gained nationwide recognition after securing a victory over Darryl Sharp at London's Copper Boxing Arena in April 2023. As part of the preliminary bouts during the Joe Joyce vs. Zhilei Zhang main event, he emerged victorious with a unanimous decision from the judges.



