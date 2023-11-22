The result against Hearts of Oak is not a true reflection of the game - Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

In the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League match week 11 clash between Accra Lions and Hearts of Oak, the final scoreline may not tell the full story, according to Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko.



Despite a 2-1 victory for Hearts of Oak, Coach Tanko insists that the result does not accurately reflect the dynamics of the game.



Hamza Issah initiated the scoring for the Phobians in the sixth minute, capitalizing on a splendid cross from Salifu Ibrahim on the left side of the attack. The young player skillfully nodded the ball in from the far post, opening the scoring.



Accra Lions responded with an equalizer just three minutes before the half-hour mark, as Abass Samari Salifu headed the ball through the legs of goalkeeper Richmond Ayi.



The first half concluded with a 1-1 scoreline, courtesy of goals from Hamza for Hearts of Oak and Abass Samari for Accra Lions.



In the dying moments of the game, Raphael Amponsah sealed the victory for the Phobians with a remarkable goal from a considerable distance.



"I think we had a very good game the goals they scored definitely is our fault we have to go and prepare very well for the next game but this is not the true reflection of the game," Tanko said after the game.



"That is football they have score and we know we can come back and then sometimes you do everything you can but it is not working.



"They won and we congratulate them but we have to go back and do our homework well for the next game,"