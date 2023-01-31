The rest of Africa has overtaken Ghana in football - Kwabena Yeboah

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran sports journalist, Kwabena Yeboah has observed that Ghana has fallen down the pecking order when it comes to football on the African continent.



The president of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana [SWAG] opined that Ghana used to be a powerhouse when it comes to football on the continent but have retrogressed in recent times.



According to him, it's been decades since he saw any club in Ghana or the national team win major international trophy.



He stated that, whereas the senior national team is struggling to win a trophy, clubs like Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko have also failed to live up to the standards of the past.



Speaking at the 47th SWAG awards, Kwabena Yeboah said, “it’s been 41 years since Ghana won the AFCON, it been 40 years since Kotoko ruled Africa, it been 23 years since the glorious Hearts of Oak dominated the continent.”



The veteran sports journalist opined that Ghana can only catch up with the rest of the continent and hopefully overtake if the leaders in football are audacious in their attempt to revive Ghana’s lost glory.



“The rest of Africa has taken over as we now play catch-up, we need to work smart and invest meaningfully in our sport,” Kwabena Yeboah stated.







JNA/KPE