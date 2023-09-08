The referee helped Ghana win - Central African Republic coach alleges

Sports News of Friday, 8 September 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Central African Republic coach Raoul Savoy has raised allegations of bias by the referee following his team's 2-1 defeat to Ghana in Kumasi on Thursday.



Despite taking an early lead, the Central African Republic ultimately fell to the Black Stars, who secured victory thanks to goals from Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah and qualified for the upcoming AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast.



Savoy expressed his dissatisfaction with the officiating in a post-match interview, stating, "I'm very proud of my players. We played better than Ghana and didn't deserve to lose. I think we should have finished this game with a 1-1 draw."



He also questioned the legitimacy of the second Ghanaian goal, claiming it was clearly offside. Savoy went on to suggest that the referee exhibited bias in favour of the home team.



Ghana, on the other hand, celebrated their victory and successful qualification for the tournament, while Central African Republic narrowly missed out. Despite the outcome, the Central African Republic's performance showcased their resilience and determination, leaving a lasting impression on the football world.



