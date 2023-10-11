The players will get game confidence soon - Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko's head coach, Prosper Ogum, remains optimistic despite a shaky start to the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.



With just five points from four games, the team currently sits in 10th place. Ogum believes that as time progresses, his players will gain the confidence needed to turn their fortunes around.



The Porcupine Warriors secured their first win in the ongoing campaign against Accra Lions. Kalo Ouattara saved the Reds from picking up a draw with a bullet header in added time. Richard Lamptey assisted Kalo's goal with a cross.



"That has been the challenge of the team so we are still working at it at training and I am sure with time they will get game confidence. Training confidence is different from game confidence so I am sure with time they will get there," he told Peace FM as monitored by Footballghana.com



"The good thing is that we are creating the chances we were multiplying in the penalty area is just the last touch to connect so gradually things will fall into place," he added.