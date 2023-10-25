The players are now adapting to the tactics of the coach – Kwesi Appiah

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Technical Director of Asante Kotoko, Kwesi Appiah, believes the playing body will turn things around before the end of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.



Asante Kotoko have been under the auspices of a four-member Interim Management Committee (IMC) following the dissolution of the Board and Management Team by Patron Otumfo Osei Tutu II in July.



However, Kwesi Appiah who is part of the IMC have endured a difficult start under Prosper Narteh Ogum as the head coach of the club, having signed 10 players.



With the new players and a new coach in charge, Kwesi Appiah believes the team will improve and come good ahead of the second round of the season.



“The players are now adapting to the tactics of the coach. There is no way that all of a sudden you have a new coach and new players so it will take time because they are all from different clubs so they will need time to understand each other but I believe it will take time to get there,” the former Black Stars coach told Asempa FM.



“I am sure at the end of the first round, the team will shape up,” the newly appointed Sudan head coach added.



The Porcupine Warriors sit 7th on the league log with 9 points, having won two, lost one and drawn three after six games.



Asante Kotoko will host Bechem United on match day 7 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 29.









Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.













LSN/ DAG