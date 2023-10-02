The players are creating chances we need to encourage them - Asante Kotoko coach

Sports News of Monday, 2 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

In the wake of a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Karela United this past Sunday, Asante Kotoko's head coach, Prosper Ogum, has issued a rallying cry to fans.



The tactician acknowledged the team's sluggish start in the league but implored for calm and unwavering support in the pursuit of a resurgence.



Karela United scored first against the Porcupine Warriors in their match-day three game which was played at the Baba Yara Stadium. Baba Yahaya equalized in added time to save his team from defeat.



"We need to encourage them it is better you create the chances and if you miss it is good than you don't create at all. If you create the possibility of scoring is high and if you look at our first game up till now we are creating more," he told Happy FM as monitored by Footballghana.com



"We created less in Heart of Lions game we create more than that in Bibiani and today at we created about 2 or 3 times the number of chances it is a good signal for the team," he added.