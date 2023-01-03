The plan is to win 2023 CHAN - Black Galaxies assistant coach Kobby Mensah

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Assistant coach of the Black Galaxies, Bismark Kobby Mensah has said the target is to win the 2023 African Nations Championship [CHAN].



The locally assembled side are making a return to the tournament for the first time since 2014.



However, the Galaxies have been housed in Group C alongside Morocco, Madagascar and Sudan.



With the team set to jet off to Algeria for the tournament, the former Karela United boss says the target is to win the ultimate.



"The plan is to win the trophy," he said in an interview.



"We have had good preparations but we humbly request Ghanaians to support the team in prayers and I know our target will be achieved," he added.



The Black Galaxies have been in Egypt as part of their preparations for the tournament.



The team defeated Egypt's U-20 side before defeating Al Ahly in their final friendly game.



However, the team are expected to play a friendly in Algeria before the start of the tournament.



The tournament has been scheduled to kick off from January 13 to February 4.