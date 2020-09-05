Sports News of Saturday, 5 September 2020

The pitches in Division One League are bad - Hamza Mohammed

Former Black Stars player, Hamza Mohammed, has revealed that the pitches available for the Division One League matches are not good enough.



He currently leads Tamale City from the sidelines and they play in the competition which hosts 48 teams divided into different zones.



In his interview on Joy FM, he gave details on the bad pitches.



“[It’s] very very difficult [to play in the division one league]. The main difficulty we face is the pitches. Most of the pitches are not good apart from the Sunyani Coronation Park and Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.



"Only those two pitches are somehow okay. Apart from that, some pitches there are no perimeters or something that you cannot explain. It is too much.”





