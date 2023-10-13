The only difference between Al Ahly’s and Medeama is money - Patrick Akoto

Sports News of Friday, 13 October 2023

Communications Director of Medeama, Patrick Akoto, believes that the key difference between his club and thriving North African counterparts, such as Al Ahly, is financial resources.



Akoto pointed out that Medeama possesses top-quality players, just like their upcoming opponents Al Ahly, with whom they will clash in the CAF Champions League.



He emphasized that if Medeama had the financial means available to other African countries, they could easily be among the best clubs on the continent.



"We talk about what the big guns have done, and the only difference between us and them is money," Patrick Akoto stated on GhanaWeb's Sports Check show.



He added, "It is when you have money that you attract top-quality players. When you have money, you are able to develop better facilities and infrastructure. So it's really about money; anything beyond that is imaginative. That's why we call on corporate Ghana to come to our aid."



Medeama, based in Tarkwa, has advanced to the Group stage of the Champions League, where they will compete in Group D alongside Egyptian giants Al Ahly, Algeria's Belouizdad, and Tanzania's Young Africans.



