The one unique quality that connects Asiedu Nketiah and Mario Balotelli

Sports News of Friday, 28 October 2022

Mario Balotelli's career can be summed up as the mystique of a player who gained global recognition for his talent and antics off the field.



One of his many antics was his cold goal celebrations. While many dance or make gestures to celebrate their goals, Balotelli will give a straight and angry face and begin to stroll back to his half while his teammates run to him to celebrate the goal.



His 'why always me?' celebration against Manchester United is synonymous with his name and is an easy memory of his prime.



Finding a player who celebrates goals as "cold and serious" as Mario Balotelli does is far from possible, but a trait of his is found in Ghanaian politics.



Deputy Minority Chief Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim, describes the National Democratic Congress' general secretary, Asiedu Nketiah, as the Balotteli of politics.



The member of parliament for Banda Constituency asserted while endorsing Nketiah to become the NDC national chairman.



"The courage of the man - general mosquito - is incomparable. When it comes to its parliament, the place we are afraid to be, that is where you will see him. When you see him you cannot relent...one thing about general is that, he is like Balotelli. When he scores, he doesn't smile. He doesn't care about credit so whatever you will do he doesn't care," he said.





