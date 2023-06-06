You are here: HomeSports2023 06 06Article 1780850

The new KP Boateng? - Social media users react to Inaki Williams' withdrawal from Black Stars squad

Ghanaians have attacked Black Stars striker, Inaki Williams on social media after the forward pulled out of the Black Stars squad to face Madagascar due to injury.

Some Ghanaians on Twitter have linked Inaki Williams' withdrawal to former Black Stars player Kevin-Prince Boateng, who never played any AFCON qualifier after switching nationality to play at the 2010 World Cup.

Others also hold that Inaki rarely gets injured, therefore, his claim of playing through a knee injury in recent weeks is 'weird'.

Inaki Williams announced his decision via a social media post on Monday, June 5, 2023, citing that he will not be available for the qualifier due to a knee injury.

He added that he had been playing with the condition in recent weeks and that he needed to treat it in order to be ready for next season.

The Spanish-born Ghanaian emphasized that he is committed to the national team and will return to action for the national colors when the manager calls on him.

The Athletic Club forward has been replaced by Hamburger FC forward, Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer.

The Black Stars will face the Bareas on June 18. A win for Ghana will secure their place at the 2023 AFCON to be hosted by Ivory Coast.


