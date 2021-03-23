The nation is behind you – Sports Minister assures national para-powerlifting team

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Mustapha Ussif, the Minister of Youth and Sports has assured the national para-powerlifting team, the Black Optimists, of the nation’s support as they embark on a journey to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Games.



The team departed the country on Monday, March 2021 to Manchester, England, to participate in qualifications.



Ahead of the departure, the team paid a courtesy call on the Sports Minister to seek his blessings and support.



Addressing the team and its officials, Mustapha Ussif assured them of the nation’s total support and encouraged the para-powerlifters to achieve qualification times.



He expressed optimism that the Black Optimists will not just qualify for the Paralympics but also win medals for the country.



“The whole country is behind and we are praying for you to go make us proud. If you are participating in Manchester, it means you’ve already qualified for the Commonwealth but the Paralympics is what you need to fight for now.



“I’m very sure that all of you are going to qualify so that you can participate on the bigger platform in Tokyo so that you will lift the flag of this great country high and make us proud. On behalf of government, we know you are going to return with medals. Ghana is known as a sports country so we will not be surprised if you return with gold medals. My only advice is to take good care of yourself especially in this current situation. Observe the protocols because we want you alive,” he said.



Sampson Deen, the President of the National Paralympic Committee acknowledged the Minister’s support in his brief period as Sports Minister.



Explaining the make-up of the team to the Minister, Sampson Deen said the NPC hopes that more athletes qualify to enhance Ghana’s medal chances.



“We are grateful to you for granting us this opportunity. If they participate in this tournament, it means they’ve already qualified for the Commonwealth Games. We have another team in Cape Coast also waiting to go for their qualifiers in Dubai. We want to qualify as many as possible so that we can boast of at least three medals.



“This is the first time a team from the disability front is getting the chance to meet the minister before such an event so we are grateful. Thank you for the great support,” he said.