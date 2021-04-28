The most popular English Premier League teams in Africa

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

The Premier League is hugely popular with fans across the world, but nowhere is this more evident than in Africa.



Over 250 million Africans follow England’s top flight, with clubs like Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United amongst the most popular clubs with football fans there.



Chelsea’s long list of African-born stars has helped them build up a massive following, particularly towards the western side of the continent.



Ivory Coast star Didier Drogba did more than most to establish Chelsea as a fashionable club with African fans.



Drogba joined the Blues from Marseille in 2004 for £24 million, making him the most expensive Ivorian player in history.



While Chelsea dominate affections in western Africa, Manchester United are the most popular club towards the south of the continent.



One of South Africa's biggest stars, Quinton Fortune, played for the Red Devils for seven years, while regular pre-season tours there have helped them build up a huge fanbase.



South Africa was the first country in Africa to have an official United Supporters Club, highlighting the passion fans have for the Red Devils.



Towards the north and east of Africa, Arsenal are the most admired club. Much of the Gunners' popularity can be put down to the "Invincibles", the record-breaking 2003/04 team which won the league without losing a single match.



Emmanuel Adebayor, Kolo Toure and Lauren are amongst the players from Africa who have represented Arsenal, further helping to cement their status.



Liverpool have also been well-liked in Africa, but their popularity is enjoying a massive boom thanks to the exploits of Mohamed Salah.



The forward is an icon in Egypt after firing his country to the 2018 World Cup in Russia and continued success for the Reds will undoubtedly see their African fanbase grow over the next few seasons.



