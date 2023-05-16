The most consistent team will win it - Didi Dramani on GPL title race

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 May 2023

Assistant Coach of the Black Stars of Ghana, Mas-ud Didi Dramani has advised clubs vying for the Ghana Premier League to be consistent with their performance and effectively rotate their team.



The betPawa Premier League resumes this weekend with match day-31 fixtures across all league centers.



With four games left to climax the 2022/23 season, it is still unclear who will be crowned champions with the battle for supremacy being contested by sixth clubs, but a stiffer competition is between leaders Aduana Stars with 52 points and second-placed Medeama SC with 50 points.



That notwithstanding, two arch-rivals’ Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko who occupy the fifth and sixth spots respectively with 45 and 44 points respectively can’t be written off as well.



According to the former Kotoko trainer, the team that will have a better coach to manage and rotate the squad effectively and also stay consistent with results are most likely to finish as the conquerors.



“The best team with the right consistency and effective squad management will win the league," he told Citi Sports. At this crucial stage, it is vital to manage the squad effectively. As a coach, you need to know when to reduce the workload on players and provide them with opportunities to rest, which allows them to finish the league strongly”, he told Citi Sports.



Didi is expected to team up with the other Black Stars technical team members to name the next squad for the final two matches of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers in June.



