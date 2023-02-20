The mood and scenes in Christian Atsu’s family after arrival of body

Sports News of Monday, 20 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Atsu family has been dealt a massive blow after their son Christian Atsu couldn't make it out alive following the 7.8 magnitudes of the earthquake that hit the southeastern part of Turkey and Syria.



The former Chelsea and Newcastle winger was found dead by the rescue team on the morning on February 18 and was later announced to the world which threw the family and the entire football world into a state of mourning.



Though many particularly in the football world have been hit by this unfortunate incident, the family are the hardest hit because they have lost their breadwinner, son, and a brother.



The family after receiving the mortal remains of Crhstia Atsu on Sunday, February 19, gathered at their house on the morning of Monday, February 20, to commensurate their loss as tradition demands.



The gathering was also to give the opportunity to neighbours, friends, and well-wishers to come and mourn with them.



