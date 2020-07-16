Sports News of Thursday, 16 July 2020

Source: footballghana.com

The media does not question Frank Lampard over Odoi's game time - Jose Mourinho

Callum Hudson-Odoi, is an English born with a Ghanaian heritage

Tottenham Hotspurs manager, Jose Mourinho, in defending his team's selection, asked the media to question Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard, on the 'freezing out' of Callum Hudson-Odoi.



Odoi has struggled for a game-time since the restart of the 2019/2020 English Premier League.



Lampard has often chosen the likes of Willian and Christian Pulisic over Callum Hudson-Odoi.



"But you don’t do to Frank Lampard, to Jurgen Klopp, to Pep [Guardiola], to all the coaches of all the big clubs with big players," he told the media after being asked about Steven Bergwijn.



"You know, Frank Lampard plays [Christian] Pulisic and you don’t ask him why he doesn’t start [Callum] Hudson-Odoi or something."



"With Pep he plays this guy and Bernardo Silva stays on the bench, you never asked about Bernardo Silva."



"It looks like I’m the only guy that has to play 15 players from the start or I am the only guy who doesn’t have the right to have good players on the bench."



"If I start with Bergwijn today you would be now asking me what Lucas [Moura] has to do to start. What Son has to do to start."



"They have to do nothing they have to be team players and team players are players that start, that go on the bench, that come in for half an hour, that come in for one minute, you know, "Jose told the press.



Hudson-Odoi has made 20 league appearances for Chelsea this season, scoring one goal and assisting four goals.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.