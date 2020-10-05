Sports News of Monday, 5 October 2020

'The level is higher' - Osman Bukari on playing in the Belgium Pro League

Ghana midfielder, Osman Bukari has opened up on playing in the Belgium Pro league with Gent.



The 23-year-old joined Gent from Slovakian side AS Trencin in the ongoing transfer window.



According to the Black Meteors winger, the level and tempo in the Belgium league is higher than that of the Slovakia league where he featured for AS Trencin and excelled.



Speaking on his experience in playing in the league with Gent he said, "my coach at Trencin, Stijn Vreven, once said that I was often too fast for my teammates in Slovakia. Here in Belgium, it is different."



"The level is higher and the team has a lot of experience, I also notice that in training. I now pick up a lot of things by playing with them. I hope here, like Moses Simon and Samuel Kalu, to contribute my bit to the Ghent family."



Osman Bukari has made three appearances for Belgium side Gent in the current campaign and is yet to score for the club.

